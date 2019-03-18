Just like magic, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back in no time at all with its second season. Or rather, part 2 of the Netflix teenage fantasy-drama series, based on the streaming service’s confusing labeling of its recent original shows. But you know who’s not confused? Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), who has fully embraced the wicked side of herself and is exploring her identity and relationship with Satan — as well as her romantic relationships with poor ex-boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) and warlock Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Being a witch is such toil and trouble.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 Trailer

After we got a glimpse of Sabrina’s signature white hair at the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 1, Part 2 gives us that iconic look in all its glory, complete with black headband and red lipstick. Sabrina is reveling in embracing the dark side, using her magic to solve all manner of magical and mortal problems and naturally getting in trouble with the stern Father Blackwood. But it seems like her ties to her mortal friends aren’t completely cut off, as Sabrina keeps up her unique deal of attending both mortal high school and the Academy of Unseen arts.

But while her friends process the knowledge of their friend’s magical abilities, and poor perfect Harvey nurses a broken heart, Sabrina finds herself face-to-face with The Dark Lord himself, who may have a greater hand in the teenage witch’s fate than she had anticipated.

Here is the official synopsis for the second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when the devil’s work is at hand.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns on Netflix on April 5, 2019.