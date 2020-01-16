Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or in this case, like a teen witch who wants to save her boyfriend. After amusing us with a music video that allowed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka to live her best pop star life, Netflix has released the real trailer for part 3 of the teen horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and it looks positively hellish. Watch the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 trailer below.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Trailer

Sabrina the teenage witch is back, and she’s turning Hell upside down. After Sabrina’s boyfriend (Gavin Leatherwood) gets imprisoned in the depths of Hell, Sabrina must restore power to all the realms by taking over the throne. It will definitely be hard for Sabrina to live that half-mortal, half-witch life she dreamed of, but hey, at least she looks great in that cheerleading outfit. And as is usually the case for the Netflix horror series that gives a Satanic spin on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, everything is sexy and terrible, but everyone looks absolutely glamorous.

In Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, “Love and loyalty are pushed to their limits as Sabrina navigates a sinister new normal — with the help of Greendale’s bravest allies.” Alongside Shipka, cast members Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, and Miranda Otto are all set to return.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 drops on Netflix on January 24, 2020.