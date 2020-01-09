The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was promising a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 trailer, and giving us a music video instead. But it was only a matter of time before the Netflix teen horror drama flexed its musical chops, after all, pop is the devil’s music. Fittingly, the song that Kiernan Shipka gets to belt out in the trailer-music video is called “Straight to Hell,” which is a pretty strong hint about what Part 3 of the Netflix series will entail.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Trailer

Behold Netflix’s hottest trailer. It’s got everything: men in chains, men in crop tops, dancing cheerleaders, servants of Satan swanning around in gorgeous gowns, and Sabrina the teenage witch proving her pop diva chops. What does it all mean? Well, judging by the song title, “Straight to Hell,” it looks like Chilling Adventuers of Sabrina is going to the underworld to follow Sabrina as she rescues her love interest (Gavin Leatherwood) from the depths of hell. But she will look fabulous doing it!

That, or we’re getting a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina musical episode this season. And why not? This is a show about magic, and every hit series these days is doing big showstopping episodes, whether it makes sense or not. And let’s not forget, the OG musical episode in Buffy the Vampire (which Chilling Adventures pays plenty of homage to) kicked off because of a demonic curse. In Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, “Love and loyalty are pushed to their limits as Sabrina navigates a sinister new normal — with the help of Greendale’s bravest allies.” Alongside Shipka, cast members Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, and Miranda Otto are all set to return.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 drops on Netflix on January 24, 2020.