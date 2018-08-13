Chilling Adventures of Sabrina promises to be far-removed from the Melissa Joan Hart sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The Netflix series is an adaptation of the Archie Horror comic book reboot of the popular character, and is said to be considerably dark and more in line with material like Rosemary’s Baby. Two new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina images have just flown in, giving us a new glimpse of star Kiernan Shipka in character, as well as an ominous woodland gathering.

August is here, which means only one thing: it’s time to start getting excited for Halloween season. Netflix is getting into the spirit by releasing two new images from their big 2018 Halloween season show: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Last year, Stranger Things held the Halloween spot for the streaming service, but that hit show won’t return until 2019. That’s fine, because I’m much more excited about Sabrina. And these new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina images (via EW) only increase my excitement.

First up, here’s star Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, who “must reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.” I’m digging the out-of-focus background of this pic, which gives it a dream-like quality.

Next, we have some sort of ceremony going on in the woods. Sabrina is kneeling before some mysterious, cloaked figure while others – including Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis as Sabrina’s witch aunts – look on. I love this – it’s throwing off serious The Witch vibes, and the guy in the far right corner wearing a rabbit mask is suitably creepy.

And now, let’s look at the same exact photos again, shall we? Let me explain: THR is also running these images, but their versions are considerably darker, and far more muted. Here they are.

The question is: which set of images better represent the actual look of the show? The answer: the darker images from THR. I reached out to Netflix, and they have confirmed that the darker pics better represent the actual look of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives October 26, 2018 on Netflix.