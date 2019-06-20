As if seeing a homicidal doll wielding a knife on the big screen wasn’t terrifying enough, attendees of a special Child’s Play cosplay screening in Austin, Texas were treated to several life-size Chucky dolls running around in matching overalls and eerie face masks. Except they weren’t Chucky dolls — they were fans of the infamous doll who dressed up in Chucky’s iconic outfit to celebrate the opening of the Child’s Play remake directed by Lars Klevberg. See photos of intensely creepy Chucky cosplay screening below.

Child’s Play Cosplay Screening

Orion Pictures invited Child’s Play fans to attend an early screening of the film “in your best striped shirt and denim for your best Chucky look” for a special cosplay event ahead of the remake’s wide release at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar theater in Austin, Texas. “Come meet your new best friend” the invitation cheerily describes, not quite capturing the creepiness that comes with sitting next to dozens of people wearing the exact same red wig, overalls, and striped shirts as you. Masks were also provided at the screening, adding an extra layer of horror. But, like Batman has found out, there’s no better way to confront your greatest fear than to dress as it.

Child’s Play opens in theaters on June 21, 2019.