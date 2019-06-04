We’ve only heard small samples of Mark Hamill’s voice work as Chucky in the new Child’s Play…until now. A new Child’s Play clip provides the full Hamill-as-Chucky experience, and the result is…Mark Hamill doing a scary voice. There’s a hint of Hamill’s famous Joker laugh mixed in here, but from the sound of things, Hamill’s take on Chucky involves a lot of creepy whispering. Watch the Child’s Play clip below.

Child’s Play Clip

It’ll be impossible to ever top the iconic voice work of original Chucky actor Brad Dourif, but I have to admit, hiring Mark Hamill is a smart move. Hamill is an accomplished voice actor, and his work as the Joker on Batman: The Animated Series is proof positive that he can turn on the menace when he needs to. When it comes to his approach to Chucky, Hamill sounds as if he’s not quite trying to imitate Dourif’s voice, but also not straying too far from the cadence of it.

That said, Dourif’s Chucky is prone to being very loud – Dourif has an amazing, chilling yell that he employs often, as also seen in Exorcist III. Hamill, in contrast, is doing a lot of raspy whispering. He also sounds a lot more unhinged and wild than Dourif’s Chucky, which is interesting overall. According to Child’s Play producer Seth Grahame-Smith (via CinemaBlend), Hamill took his role as Chucky very seriously:

“Not only was he into it, he really started wanting to talk to us a lot about it from a standpoint of creating a character, and he wanted to do it as an acting challenge. And when we showed up the first day and the first recording session, he had watched all seven of the original movies, and he had sort of written a whole series of notes about his progression through the character, and development of voice. And then he showed us some of the voices he was developing. It was insane. He really jumped into it like a serious acting challenge.”

In addition to giving us a better snippet of Hamill’s Chucky voice, this clip also plays up the fact that the new Chucky is very technologically savvy. He’s more than a toy – he’s like a robot with A.I., and he’s able to control other electronic devices in the process. I’m still not entirely sold on that – it feels very un-Child’s Play to me. But I’m willing to see how it all plays out.

Child’s Play opens June 21, 2019.