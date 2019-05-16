I’m trying to remain cautiously optimistic about the new Child’s Play. As a fan of the original franchise, I was initially against this remake. But the casting, and the footage from the two trailers, have turned me around a bit. I’m still not 100% sold, but I’m hoping to be surprised. One thing the film definitely has going for it is the use of practical effects. When this project was first announced, I figured a terrible CGI Chucky would be used. But as this new Child’s Play behind-the-scenes video shows, the filmmakers made around six Chucky animatronic puppets in order to bring the killer doll to life.

Child’s Play Behind-The-Scenes

The video above gives us our best look at the new Chucky yet, in puppet form. While the look of the puppet is definitely reminiscent of the original Chucky, I’m having trouble getting used to how huge he looks. His head especially seems way too big. The original Chucky was doll-sized. This Chucky is the size of a toddler; it’s a little off-putting.

Still, I’m happy the makers of the new Child’s Play used practical effects to bring their killer doll to life. I always get a kick out of how deadpan and droll star Aubrey Plaza is in this video. “It’s an evil robot. There’s nothing creepier than that,” she says at the end, with the least amount emotion possible.

And yes, that’s the other thing about this Chucky: he’s not really a doll. He’s a full-blown robot. Perhaps that’s why he has such a huge head? This Chucky is high-tech, complete with his own app. This app enables Chucky to control other smart devices, which I’ll admit is a neat twist – but doesn’t quite feel like Child’s Play to me. I guess I just miss the vague use of voodoo the original film used. But it’s unfair to keep comparing this to the original – we should all be able to view it on its own merits.

Child’s Play opens June 21.