Most toys don’t have the ability to scare the hell out of you, but when it comes to the demonic doll Annabelle and the possessed buddy Chucky from Child’s Play, they won’t stop “playing” with you until you’ve taken your last breath. And if you’re brave enough to bring them home, you can add them to your collectible shelf, thanks to Mezco Toyz and their new detailed collectibles for each terrifying toy. Check out the real Annabelle doll and detailed Child’s Play figure below.

Annabelle Doll Scaled Prop Replica

Horror fans first met Annabelle in the sleeper hit The Conjuring. Then she wowed fans with her star turn in Annabelle as she dug her cold plastic hands into their hearts. From her sinister grin to the malevolent gleam in her dead eyes, no detail has been overlooked. Mezco’s award-winning design team has captured every nuance of Annabelle‘s frightening visage. Mezco’s Annabelle doll stands eighteen inches tall and features rotocast head, hands, and feet. Her torso, legs, and arms are screen-accurate plush. With her film matched clothing and rooted hair you will swear she stepped right out of the silver screen! Annabelle, the sinister conduit to the damned, comes complete in a collector-friendly window box that may help keep the malevolent entity the cultists conjured contained…then again, it may not.

This Annabelle doll isn’t as big as the real doll, but is scaled to an 18-inch version of the doll instead. It’ll cost you $94 from the official Mezco Toyz website.

Child’s Play: Sneering Chucky Mega Scale Figure

Unlike the scarred and battle-damaged look Chucky normally bears (people have tried to destroy him in six films so far), this version represents the cleaner, earlier Chucky. His trademark outfit is un-slashed, his face is not yet mauled. Just as he did in his films, Chucky has lots to say from his trademark “My name is Chucky” to far more sinister phrases. The star of the CHILD’S PLAY films, Chucky stands fifteen inches tall and features real cloth Good Guys clothing, eleven points of articulation, his trademark orange hair and realistic glass-like eyes. Each Chucky comes packaged in his own collector-friendly window box based on the original box design seen in the films.

This Chucky figure is bigger than most of the other versions you’ve seen. It stands 15 inches tall and will also cost you $94 from the official Mezco Toyz website.