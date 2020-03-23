Amazon has dropped the paywall for the kids’ programming streaming on its Prime Video platform. Children shows streaming on Amazon such as Arthur, Caillou, Peppa Pig, and more will be available for free to all customers worldwide, regardless of whether they have an Amazon Prime account. More than 40 children’s shows will be available to stream for free.

With self-quarantines stretching on indefinitely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, families are likely getting desperate for kids’ entertainment to fill the long hours — because watching Frozen 2 over and over again can only last so long. Amazon is looking to fulfill that need by making more than 40 children’s shows available to stream for free worldwide, according to Variety.

Titles that were previously only available to Prime Video customers like PBS classics Arthur, Caillou, Cyberchase, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and Odd Squad, as well as European staples like Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, will be available alongside Amazon’s original series like Just Add Magic, Pete the Cat, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie to everyone with a valid Amazon account (not necessarily a Prime Video account), which is free to sign up for. The shows are available to Amazon’s customers worldwide, though the availability of titles will vary depending on region. You can see the landing page for the free children’s programming here.

Amazon is also making over 80 family movies available to watch for free, with ads, on IMDB TV, with titles like Shrek Forever After, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Stuart Little, Rugrats Go Wild, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Smurfs, Aardman’s Early Man, The Care Bears Movie, and All Dogs Go to Heaven among the titles available.

Amazon, like the family-friendly service Disney+, is appealing to parents who are struggling to keep their kids occupied as the coronavirus crisis stretches on. Though they may find some unlikely fans in millennials looking to revisit their favorite PBS childhood shows. We’ll know if the Arthur memes explode once again.