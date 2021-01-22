Tom Holland has an uncomfortable phone call with Ciara Bravo in the latest clip from Cherry, the upcoming movie from the Russo Brothers. Holland plays a mixed-up guy who joins the army – a move that eventually leads to PTSD, which then leads to drug addiction, which in turn leads to bank robbery. In the new Cherry clip, Holland’s enlisted character calls home to speak with his girlfriend, and the conversation gets awkward as he’s haunted by the horrors of war he’s witnessed.

Cherry Clip

We can’t wait for you to experience the truly heart-wrenching performances from @TomHolland1996 and @CiaraBravo in #Cherry. Coming to theaters February 26th and on @AppleTV March 12th. https://t.co/9Pt9eGY8EB pic.twitter.com/gAfbYkGGM8 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) January 22, 2021

I’ll have a full review of Cherry right here on Slash Film Dot Com very soon, but I can tell you right now I am not a fan of the film. That said, I do think Tom Holland’s performance is the best thing the movie has going for it, so it makes sense to play that up in clips like this – clips that showcase the emotional rollercoaster Holland’s lead character goes through over the course of the narrative. Will Holland get awards season attention, as that’s clearly what Apple is pushing for here? I really don’t know, but he just might.

The film “follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.”

Cherry marks the first feature for the Russo Brothers following their time directing several titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. It’s adapted from the novel by Nico Walker, and while that book is a work of fiction it’s heavily influenced by Walker’s real-life experiences – he really did become a heroin addict and he really did end up in prison for robbing banks (he was released in 2019).

Cherry arrives in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.