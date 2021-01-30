The Cheaper by the Dozen reboot headed to Disney+ has found its parents: Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. Disney revealed Union was starring in the project back during their big Investor Day presentation late last year, and now word has come to Braff is joining the cast as well. The movie “centers on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business,” and comes from writer Kenya Barris.

Cheaper by the Dozen, a comedy that asks “Wouldn’t it be funny if a couple had way too many children?”, originated as a series of books by writers Frank B. Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. The books covered the true story of how the authors’ parents, Frank Bunker Gilbreth and Lillian Moller Gilbreth, raised them and their 10 siblings in Plainfield, New Jersey.

The books inspired the 1950 movie Cheaper by the Dozen, which starred Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy, and its 1952 sequel, Belles on Their Toes. In 2003, Shawn Levy directed a modern-day reboot that starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents of the brood of twelve. That was also followed by a sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2 in 2005.

Here’s the 1950 film’s synopsis:

Based on the true story of the large Gilbreth family, this film follows Frank Gilbreth (Clifton Webb) and his wife, Lillian (Myrna Loy), as they raise their 12 children. Both renowned efficiency experts, Frank and Lillian face significant challenges in parenting such a big brood, often leading to humorous situations. Fortunately, the couple frequently receive assistance from their eldest daughter, Ann (Jeanne Crain), who often acts as a third parent to the many Gilbreth children.

And here’s the synopsis for the 2003 reboot:

Tom (Steve Martin) and Kate Baker (Bonnie Hunt) have compromised their careers to raise 12 children. Tom coaches a high-school football team, while Kate has retired from journalism to raise the family. Things change when Tom is offered a college coaching job in a new city at the same time a publisher buys Kate’s parenting memoir. After moving, Kate goes on a book tour, leaving Tom in charge of the children, who — already unhappy about relocating — plunge the household into chaos.

Now, Disney is ready to try this all over again with a new Cheaper by the Dozen reboot, headed to Disney+ in 2022. The new film will star Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as the parents of a “multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business,” according to Deadline. The new film will be directed by Gail Lerner, with Black-ish creator and executive producer Kenya Barris and Grown-Ish executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry handling the script.