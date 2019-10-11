Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are the new Angels in Elizabeth Banks‘ upcoming remake of the beloved spy franchise. But this time, they’re international private eyes as Charles Townsend’s agency takes his business international, upping the stakes and the action in the new Charlie’s Angels. Watch the new Charlie’s Angels trailer below.

Charlie’s Angels Trailer

The Angels have been kicking ass and looking great doing it for more than 40 years now, but Elizabeth Banks’ vision of the Angels for a new generation is slightly less angelic. As the poppy new theme song by Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus will tell you, don’t call them angel. But otherwise, the leads played by Stewart, Balinska, and Scott occupy some pretty standard roles for the trio of crime-fighting ladies. Stewart’s Sabina Wilson is described as the “hard-partying, highly skilled wild card”; Balinska’s Jane Kano is the “ex-MI6 muscle of the group,” and Scott’s Elena Houghlin is the “MIT-trained scientist” who Banks describes as “the heart of the movie.” But as we see in the trailer, Elena isn’t a part of the team until she gets rescued by Sabina and Jane, who then train her to become a new Angel.

Banks, Djimon Hounsou, and Patrick Stewart all play Bosley in the film, which changes Bosley into a codename adopted by various people running the Townsend agencies all over the world. Charlie’s Angels also stars Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo.

Here’s the synopsis to Charlie’s Angels:

Charlie’s Angels have always provided security and investigative skills to private clients, and now the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally, with the smartest, most fearless, most highly trained women all over the globe – multiple teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs across the world. When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, these Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Charlie’s Angels opens November 15, 2019.