Don’t call them angels. You wouldn’t like it when you call them angels. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey team up to make one of the oddest musical trios ever for “Don’t Call Me Angel,” a new song created for Elizabeth Banks‘ upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. The girls don black outfits and matching black wings in the Charlie’s Angel music video to tell you exactly what happens when you call them angel.

Charlie’s Angel Music Video: “Don’t Call Me Angel”

Don’t expect any new footage from Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angel reboot in the music video for “Don’t Call Me Angel.” But what you can expect are a lot of shots of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey strutting around a lavish mansion in slinky black dresses — and bondage gear, in Cyrus’ case. Pop divas Grande and Cyrus are sensible choices to perform a pop song for Banks’ glossy Charlie’s Angels film starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, but Del Rey is the odd one out — a melancholic alt-pop crooner, she looks hilariously awkward throwing knives at targets and posing in angel wings with Grande and Cyrus. But the song itself is not as disjointed as this combination of singers, an upbeat and catchy earworm.

The trio demand that no one call them angel, though the one exception would be Banks, who makes a cameo in the video to assemble the team. The song “Don’t Call Me Angel” comes from the Charlie’s Angel soundtrack, which was co-executive produced by Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, and Scooter Braun. The soundtrack will be released via Republic on November 1.

Charlie’s Angels flies into theaters on November 15, 2019.