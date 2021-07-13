Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has a new project lined up and it sounds… well, weird and flashy and right up his alley. It’s called Chariot and it’s based on an AWA Comic of the same name.

Warner Bros. nabbed the rights to the project described as a “fusion of True Romance and The Matrix.” Let that description sink in for a second. Now let me spice it up for you even more.

The story of the comic centers around a vintage sports car that was built by the government during the Cold War as a tool for their top spy whose consciousness now inhabits the car. A modern-day conflicted criminal finds the car and hijinks ensue.

Sounds a little in the Baby Driver Meets Knight Rider area, right?

I haven’t had a chance to read the comic yet, but I’m sure there’s more to it than the one-line description. There’s enough there not only to get a major studio to throw some cash at it, but also to attract Kosinski to direct and The Flash‘s Julian Meiojas to write the screenplay. Word is they’re also looking to make this an A-lister vehicle as well, so if this moves forward expect to see some big names attached.

An Eye for Action

The AWA graphic novel is from creator Bryan Edward Hill and illustrated by Priscilla Petraites. AWA exec Zach Studin provided this quote:

“What Bryan Edward Hill and Priscilla Petraites created with this first volume of CHARIOT is stunning. It jumps off the page and has lit the fuse for graphic fiction fans around the world. We at AWA Studios feel like we’ve assembled the perfect team with the visionary Joseph Kosinski directing, Julian Meiojas adapting and with our friends at 21 Laps producing. Warner Brothers is the ideal partner for the film, having a deep connection to the material, the team and the ability to support the worldwide cinematic event that Joseph Kosinski will direct. This project is emblematic of the mission behind AWA Studios – taking AWA’s ground breaking graphic fiction, paring it with the best filmmakers on the planet. We’re thrilled for this to be our first project out of the gate, and cannot wait for the world to see what else is coming from AWA Studios.”

Kosinski’s eye for action and interest in weird sci-fi seems like a good fit for this thing even if I still can’t help but chuckle when I read any description of the plot.