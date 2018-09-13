Channel Zero is returning for an all-new creepypasta-inpsired season of terror. And as part of Syfy’s “31 Days of Halloween”, we’re in for a treat. Channel Zero season 4, titled The Dream Door, will air in its entirety across one week. All episodes of the show will also be available on VOD after the premiere as well.

For three seasons now, Channel Zero has turned creepypasta stories into some of the best horror entertainment around. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: this is the scariest horror TV show around right now.

Usually, Channel Zero airs on a weekly basis – the six episode seasons are spaced over six weeks. This year, however, Syfy is trying something different. In honor of their “31 Days of Halloween” programming, the network plans to drop all of Channel Zero 4 in one week. Season 4, subtitled The Dream Door, will drop its premiere episode on October 26, with the rest of the season airing over the following nights, concluding on Halloween – October 31.

That’s not all. If you’re really impatient, the entire season will be uploaded on VOD following the October 26 premiere. Channel Zero: The Dream Door is inspired by the creepypasta story The Hidden Door, about a couple who find a mysterious door in their basement. The season follows “newlyweds Jillian and Tom, who have each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship and their lives.”

“Every season I think of as a kind of fan fiction of the original Creepypasta,” creator Nick Antosca told me earlier this year. “In a way it’s our version of – it’s a new mythology of the original story. I’ve said this before, but I think of each season as kind of like a nightmare that you might have after reading the original story that it’s based on.”

Recently, horror icon Barbara Crampton was announced as part of the cast, playing a character named Vanessa Moss, who has a close relationship with one of the main characters. She joins Brandon Scott, Maria Sten, Steven Robertson and Steven Webber. Scott plays Tom, “a capable and thoughtful man who is deeply in love with his wife. But he’s troubled when secrets from their past threaten the marriage.”

Sten is Tom’s wife Jillian, “a landscape designer who has just married her childhood best friend. They’ve just moved into the house where he grew up – a house they hope to transform, through their combined skills, into their dream home.”

Robertson portrays Ian, “Tom and Jillian’s next door neighbor, an open-minded psychology grad student who becomes involved in Tom and Jillian’s bizarre experience with the mysterious door in their basement.”

And Weber’s role is Abel Carnacki, “Jillian’s therapist. He has been listening to Jillian long enough to know about her trust issues and where they stem from. His quiet, controlled, almost hard to read tone is sometimes infuriating for Jillian, especially when she tries to talk to him about what — or who — was behind the door in their basement.”

Evan Katz, director of Cheap Thrills and Small Crimes, will helm the season.