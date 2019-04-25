Netflix has a creepy new show dropping this week: Chambers, starring Uma Thurman. The series follows a young woman who is the recipient of a heart transplant. Rather than just accept her new live-saving operation, the young woman becomes obsessed with trying to find out who the heart came from. The more she digs, however, the more she begins to realize this probably isn’t the best idea. The Chambers featurette below delves into the story.

Chambers Featurette

It’s hard to keep track of all the Netflix originals that drop seemingly every day, but Chambers looks interesting. In the series, a 17-year-old girl named Sasha has a heart attack, and ends up receiving a heart transplant from a rich, suburban family. After the surgery, Sasha begins having vision about Becky, the girl who’s heart she received.

Netflix assures you that the series is “guaranteed to give you nightmares”, which is a pretty big boast there, Netflix. In the featurette above, Chambers cast members Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and Sivan Alyra Rose, along with showrunner Leah Rachel, offer some insight into the show. Everyone involved here promises that the series gets crazier and crazier as the story progresses, and that there’s going to be plenty of supernatural stuff to deal with. I’m sold. This clearly looks like it’s being marketed towards teens, but it also appears to have some gore and weirdness. Plus: Uma Thurman! Here’s the synopsis:

A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Previously, creator Rachel offered this description of the series:

“Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma. But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and fucked up than you were expecting.”

Chambers premieres on Netflix April 26, 2019. So if you don’t feel like going out to the movies to see Avengers: Endgame with everyone else, perhaps you can stay in and stream this instead.