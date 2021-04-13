Netflix is paying tribute to the star that has become their Oscar front-runner with a moving special that invites Chadwick Boseman‘s co-stars, friends, and colleagues to mourn the irreplaceable actor and remember his craft. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Branford Marsalis, Phylicia Rashad and more appear in the star-studded special Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, which is set to stream on Netflix for a limited time. Watch the Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist trailer below.

Chadwick Boseman Portrait of an Artist Trailer

Netflix is rolling out the red carpet for Chadwick Boseman with a documentary special that is billed as an “intimate look” at the late actor. The special debuts this weekend, but streams for a limited 30-day window — just as the Oscars, where Boseman is certain to win a posthumous Oscar for his performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is set to air on April 25.

The documentary special is clearly the last stop in Netflix’s campaign for the Oscar that Boseman already has in the bag. But it’s still a nice sentiment, especially with the actor’s Hollywood colleagues and friends speaking so tenderly about the actor, who died in late August after a multi-year battle with colon cancer.

The full list of participants featured in Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist include:

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Costar)

Danai Gurira (“Black Panther” Costar)

Brian Helgeland (“42” Director)

Reginald Hudlin (“Marshall” Director)

Aakomon “AJ” Jones (“Get On Up”/”Black Panther” Choreographer)

Woodie King Jr. (New Federal Theater Director)

Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods” Director)

Branford Marsalis (Composer, Arranger, Music Producer “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andile Nebulane (Actor & “Black Panther” Dialect Coach)

Taylour Paige (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Costar)

Phylicia Rashad (Howard University Professor & Actor, Director, Producer)

Tate Taylor (“Get On Up” Director)

Glynn Turman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Costar)

George C. Wolfe (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Director)

Here is Netflix’s official synopsis for Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist:

‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s incomparable artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Branford Marsalis, Phylicia Rashad and more take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft.”

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist will be debut globally on Netflix on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 12 A.M. PT and be available to stream for a limited 30 day window.