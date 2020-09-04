The 20/20 episode Chadwick Boseman A Tribute for a King has made its way to Disney+. The special aired on August 30 in remembrance of the Black Panther actor, who died on August 28 from colon cancer. Boseman had kept his illness a secret from the world, and his sudden, unexpected death at the age of 43 sent shockwaves throughout the world.

If you missed the 20/20 special Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King, you can now catch it on Disney+. The special “celebrates Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen. Hosted by Robin Roberts, the program features tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

To watch on Disney+, just head to the “Extras” section on Black Panther, which is also streaming on Disney+. Boseman’s death still seems shocking – he was still young, and none of us had any idea he was sick. The death has also created an uncomfortable situation where people immediately start guessing what the future of the Black Panther franchise might be now. I get it – these are questions that have to be asked, eventually. But it’s really not the time, and to speculate on it is a tad ghoulish.

Boseman’s most recent film appearance was a brief-but-memorable turn in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. His final role is another Netflix movie, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis. The film “centers on a fateful recording session of ‘Mother of the Blues’ Ma Rainey in 1927 Chicago, highlighting the racist exploitation of black artists and the struggle to combat institutional oppression,” and is expected to stream on Netflix sometime this year. It’s unclear how big Boseman’s part is in the film, but he’s second-billed after Davis.

Following Boseman’s death, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wrote: “He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days. What an incredible mark he’s left for us.”