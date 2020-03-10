There’s nothing better than a big, splashy old-fashioned musical that turns the streets of New York City into a candy-colored stage. And an animated musical comedy series from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard set in Central Park? Even better.

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Central Park, a musical comedy series that follows a family of park caretakers who must protect Central Park from a greedy land developer. And they do it all in song. Watch the Central Park trailer below.

Central Park Trailer

Apple TV+ is pulling out all the stops for Central Park, its first animated series — and one of the few animated musical shows out there. Co-crated by Bouchard alongside Josh Gad and Bob’s Burger collaborator Nora Smith, Central Park tells the story of how a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park “end up saving the park and the world.”

The series features a voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn. It’s a star-studded cast of talented vocalists (Bell and Gad starred in Frozen, Hamilton stars Odom, Jr., and Diggs reunite), which makes this rare animated musical series even more exciting. I can’t think of any animated series with a musical premise, apart from Disney family shows, so Central Park sounds like a refreshing spin on the medium. Hilariously — an in the tradition of Bob’s Burgers, where many female characters were voiced by men — Diggs is voicing the housemaid of Tucci’s greedy millionaire heiress. So be prepared for that cranky old white lady to spit some bars.

Apple TV+ has already made a two-season, 26-episode order for Central Park, which is produced by 20th Century Fox TV. New installments of the 10-episode first season will launch weekly after the first three episodes debut in March.

Here is the synopsis for Central Park:

Central Park launches May 29, 2020 with three episodes.