It’s been a very long four years, but Donald Trump’s days as President of the United States are almost over – and thank heavens for that. On January 20, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, but Biden’s inauguration is guaranteed to be different from those of his predecessors. For one thing, we’re still in the midst of a deadly pandemic. For another, there are alarming talks of potential threats following last week’s Capitol riots. In short, while we may be turning the page, everything is still an anxiety-ridden nightmare.

But the Presidential Inaugural Committee is forging ahead the best they can, and they’ve put together a TV special to kick things off. The special is called Celebrating America, and will be hosted by America’s dad, Tom Hanks.

TV Line is reporting the news about Celebrating America, a televised event to coincide with the inauguration of Joe Biden. The special will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC on Wednesday, January 20 at 8:30 PM, and will feature remarks from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris while showcasing “the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild…The program will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.”

Tom Hanks will host the 90-minute special, which will feature Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, and more. And if we’re lucky, maybe Biden will re-enact a scene from Captain Phillips with Hanks and say, “Look at me. I’m the President now.” (That will absolutely not happen, but admit it – you want to see that now, don’t you?)

Regarding the special, Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said:

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United. We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”

Everything feels extra surreal right now, so I have no idea how this special will go over, or how many people will even watch it. In the wake of, well, everything, I’m trying very hard not to spiral down into a pit of gloom. All I can say is that I’m thrilled Donald Trump’s term is coming to an end. Will Joe Biden be a great president? I have no idea, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be better than the current POTUS. Let’s just hope this country is able to eventually move on and rebuild from the horrible last four years.