The horror that is the big screen adaptation of Cats was heard far and wide. In fact, the movie’s poor reception from both critics and audiences was so bad that Universal Pictures pulled the movie from awards consideration. But don’t let that keep you away from experiencing this feline fever dream for yourself, because it’s an experience that will remind you how grateful to be when a truly great movie comes along. It’s the kind of movie that reminds you what the word “terrible” really means. In fact, the Cats Honest Trailer is infinitely more tolerable, even with their own musical renditions.

Cats Honest Trailer

Seriously, who thought it was a good idea to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on this movie? It’s absolutely mad. There’s no discernible story in this movie, the songs are preposterous, the cats are terrifying, and this movie is an epic disaster. No one thought mice with children’s faces and roaches with human faces was going to be weird? How was this movie ever going to be a hit? The Cat in the Hat made more sense than this, and Mike Myers was infinitely less horrifying in full make-up and body suit.

But perhaps the most perplexing thing about Cats is the fact that it was somehow almost worse. Believe it or not, there was a cut of the movie that featured more prominent buttholes on all of the cats. It’s mostly because of the fact that director Tom Hooper didn’t know how to work with the visual effects crew properly, and artists were not happy with how he handled the production. What’s even more sad is that it wasn’t even worth their time, because the movie was trash.