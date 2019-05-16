Lakeshore Records will release Catch-22 – Music From the Original Series digitally on May 17, coinciding with the premiere of the new Hulu miniseries from George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Ahead of that debut, we have two exclusive tracks from the Catch-22 soundtrack below, composed by Rupert Gregson-Williams and Harry Gregson-Williams – marking the brothers’ first collaboration together.

Catch-22 Soundtrack – Basecamp At Dawn

Catch-22 Soundtrack – John Yossarian

Rupert Gregson-Williams (Wonder Woman), and Harry Gregson-Williams (The Martian) collaborate for the first time on the soundtrack for Catch-22, the new miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel. “Catch-22 not only provided an opportunity to dig deep with emotional writing, it has such wit too,” said Rupert Gregson-Williams. “Beyond that, I got to write with my brother Harry for the first time, which was very special. Working together as a team with George Clooney and Grant Heslov was a wonderful collaboration.”

Harry Gregson Williams added: “Once my brother Rupert and I had co-written the main theme (sitting at a piano together), and had the filmmakers fully on board and excited about our musical direction, our first project as co-writers began in earnest. The creative process that followed was as unusual to us (as individual composers…and, of course, as siblings!) as it was hugely productive and inspiring.”

The end result is a score both mournful and amusing; playful yet cautious. It suits the adaptation of Heller’s book quite well. Catch-22, set in Italy during World War II, follows “Yossarian, a bombardier, whose frantic obsession every time he goes up on a mission is “to come down alive.” His odds of success at such a simple aim keep getting worse because Colonel Cathcart keeps raising the number of missions the men have to fly. More than the retreating Germans, the real enemy for Yossarian and his rag-tag bunch of friends is the bureaucracy of the military, inverting logic at every turn. The pinnacle of this is Catch-22, a military by-law which states that if you fly your missions, you’re crazy, and don’t have to fly them; all you have to do is ask. But if you ask not to, then you’re sane, and so you have to fly them.”

The full track list for the soundtrack is available below.

Track List

01. Basecamp at Dawn

02. Soap Runs

03. Back in the Air

04. Nately

05. Kid Sampson

06. Bombing Run

07. Moving the Line

08. Torna a Surriento

09. Scheisskopf In Charge

10. Dunbar Down

11. The Banquet

12. Everyone’s Gone

13. The Arrest

14. Hip Hip

15. Yoyo Pulls the Plug

16. Snowden

17. John Yossarian

18. Catch-22