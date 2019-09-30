Misery loves company in the second season of Hulu’s Stephen King extravaganza, Castle Rock. Season 2 of the horror series turns its attention to Annie Wilkes, the psychotic nurse from King’s novel Misery, played by Lizzy Caplan. The official Castle Rock season 2 trailer is full of eerie shots of other familiar King places, including the Marsten House from Salem’s Lot. Watch the Castle Rock season 2 trailer below.

Castle Rock Season 2 Trailer

Lizzy Caplan pulls off her best Kathy Bates impression in Castle Rock season 2, which follows Annie Wilkes as she finds her way into Stephen King’s cursed town. The second season of Castle Rock follows “a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.”

The first season was full of Stephen King Easter eggs and nods, and it looks like season 2 won’t be slacking in that arena, with a glimpse of the Marsten House where the vampires live in Salem’s Lot. The season will feature familiar King characters who have taken up residence in the town, including Reginald “Pop” Merrill (Tim Robbins), a character from the King short story The Sun Dog, and John “Ace” Merrill (Paul Sparks), Pop’s nephew who appeared in King’s The Body and Needful Things. In Castle Rock, Pop is described as “the dying head of of the Merrill crime family,” while Ace “stands to take over the family business.”

Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher also stars Joy Wilkes, Annie’s daughter who doesn’t exist in King’s Misery novel. Other cast members include Yusra Warsama as Dr. Nadia Omar, “a Somali doctor employed as the Medical Director at the hospital in Jerusalem’s Lot.” Barkhad Abdi as Abdi Omar, “Nadia’s older brother who wants to strengthen Somali ties in their community.” And Matthew Alan as Chris Merrill, “Ace’s brother who finds himself stuck between the feud between the Merrills and the Somali community.”

Castle Rock season 2 debuts on Hulu October 23.