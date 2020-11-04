‘Castle Rock’ Canceled at Hulu After Two Seasons

Stephen King’s scary creations are losing their home. Castle Rock has been canceled by Hulu after two seasons, with no plans from producer Warner Bros. TV to bring the psychological horror series to another home.

Deadline reports that Hulu has canceled Castle Rock after two seasons. The second season of the Lizzy Caplan-led anthology series premiered on Hulu more than a year ago in October 2019, and Deadline notes that there were no expectations for a third installment, with the decision to end the series after two seasons made long ago.

But this is still a bummer for Stephen King fans who were hoping for more episodes based on the works of the horror author, including Misery and Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption. The anthology horror series from J.J. Abrams and King was set in a fictional Maine town prominently featured in the Stephen King universe, exploring the stories and worlds that unite King’s canon. The first season of the anthology series, which was took heavy inspiration from The Shawkshank Redemption, The Shining, and Carrie, starred Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and Terry O’Quinn. The second season, which followed a feud between warring clans that comes to a boiling point when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Caplan) finds herself at Castle Rock, also starred Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher, and Matthew Alan.

Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomasan developed Castle Rock for TV and served as executive producers alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Vince Calandra, King and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock came from Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

One thing of note is that Castle Rock is that producer Warner Bros. TV which has turned its attention to supplying content for the recently launched HBO Max. However, there Deadline reports that there are no plans for Castle Rock to continue for a third season on HBO Max.

With that, Castle Rock joins the slew of other titles canceled at Hulu, including High Fidelity, Harlots, Future Man and Runaways, and many more that have been axed amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, all hope is not lost for King fans — the author is seeing a renewed interest in his works, especially on TV. HBO Max has ordered Overlook, a series inspired by The Shining, while CBS All Access is set to launch a limited series based on The Stand.