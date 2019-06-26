Bright meets Penny Dreadful in Carnival Row, a new series from Amazon starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. The show is set in an alternate Victorian era filled with mythological creatures. In Carnival Row, a human detective and a refugee faerie fall for each other. Oh, and they also have to deal with a series of gruesome murders. Watch the Carnival Row teaser below.

Carnival Row Teaser

Well, this certainly looks stylish. There’s no story to speak of in this teaser, but there’s plenty of atmosphere, bringing us into this fantasy world with “mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man.” Here’s the synopsis:

This growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

In addition to Bloom and Delevingne, Carnival Row stars:

“Simon McBurney as Runyan Millworthy, an eccentric traveling showman who leads a troupe of strange creatures called kobolds back to the city where he began his once proud, now fading career; David Gyasi as Agreus, a mysteriously wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order; Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, a young woman who sees in Agreus an opportunity to turn her aristocratic family’s fading fortunes around; Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose, the neurotic son of a prosperous watchmaker, who’s lately gambled his deceased father’s fortune on the considerably more risky enterprise of ferrying migrant workers from the fae homelands; Karla Crome as Tourmaline, a quick-witted faerie poet driven from her war-torn homeland; Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear, a compulsive playboy whose carousing in the brothels of Carnival Row threatens to destroy his father’s political legacy; Caroline Ford as Sophie Longerbane, a ceaselessly clever and mysterious young noblewoman who’s grown up sequestered away by her tyrannical father; Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear, the regal and cunning matriarch of the powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue; and Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear, the imperious and secretive Chancellor of the Burgue, besieged by political enemies from all sides.”

Good luck trying to remember all of those wacky character names!

The series is based on Travis Beacham’s A Killing on Carnival Row – a spec script that appeared on the Blacklist. This series was first announced back in 2015, at which point Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. Sadly, del Toro is no longer involved.

Carnival Row will premiere on Amazon Prime Video August 30.