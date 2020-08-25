When the coronavirus hit, many film and TV productions had to shut down. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a handful gear back up again. And now we have news of a production actually finishing here in the post-COVID world: Carnival Row season 2 has wrapped in the Czech Republic. To be clear, the show had already shot most of its second season when it had to shut down in March, and only had about two weeks left. But now, it’s done.

Variety says that Carnival Row season 2 has wrapped post-COVID filming in the Czech Republic. The second season of the Amazon series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne actually started shooting on November 11, 2019, but had to shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic. At that point, only two weeks of shooting remained, and now the production has managed to finish those two weeks.

Producer David Minkowski said:

“The Czech film industry was hard hit due to the global coronavirus shutdown. I appreciate that the Czech government acted fast and provided great support in order to restart film production. Since the country re-opened May 7, international production has returned quickly. It’s a testament to the amazing cast and crew of ‘Carnival Row’ that it was one of the first global shows to get back on its feet and complete filming. To be sure, we adopted strict health and safety protocols even though the presence of the virus in the Czech Republic is low.”

Showrunner Erik Oleson added:

“The craftsmanship of our Czech crew is second to none, among the best I have ever seen in 30-plus years in the business. The massive sets of Carnival Row are built out in such meticulous detail that you wouldn’t know you’re on a back lot. You can walk its streets and alleys and directly into buildings that are functional working sets of their own. What would be prohibitively expensive to construct and film elsewhere is not only possible in the Czech Republic, the locals make it happen for a reasonable price and with a smile.”

While none of this is making me want to finally watch Carnival Row, it is making me want to move to the Czech Republic, so that’s something. Premiering on Amazon last August, Carnival Row follows “mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.” Amazon renewed the show for a second season before season 1 premiered.