When in the world can we see Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego? It turns out, next month. The animated series, whose existence was dropped on us much like the titular criminal drops in and out of countries, has set its premiere date for January 2019. And along with the newly announced premiere date, Netflix has debuted some key art and stills from the animated series starring Gina Rodriguez.

Netflix announced that Carmen Sandiego will premiere on the streaming service on January 18, 2019. The 20-episode season will be split between Carmen’s present-day heists and her mysterious past that led to her becoming the world’s most renowned thief.

Netflix announced the date in a tweet with some key art from the series featuring the elusive thief herself, voiced by Jane the Virgin and Annihilation star Gina Rodriguez. Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard also stars as Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend.

WHEN in the world is Carmen Sandiego coming to Netflix? *hacks database* January 18! Who’s ready to go on an adventure with @HereIsGina and @FinnSkata? #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/d4UC2kb5vZ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 10, 2018

But that’s not all we’re getting from Carmen Sandiego. Entertainment Weekly debuted the first teaser images from the Netflix animated series, previewing the show’s flat but graphically appealing animation style. The strong lines and vibrant colors suggest that this show will be on the kid-friendly side, despite centering around, you know, a criminal. But hey, the original animated series and game show were educational tools to teach kids about geography. Carmen looks suitably cool in these images, rocking her signature red trenchcoat and hat — and showing her eyes for the first time!

Produced by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Carmen Sandiego is an animated series based on the character that debuted in a 1980s educational computer game franchise Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? But viewers probably best know the character from the Greg Lee-hosted game show that aired on PBS from 1991 through 1995 or from the iconic animated series that ran from 1994 to 1999 on Fox Kids.

Carmen Sandiego debuts on January 18, 2019 on Netflix.