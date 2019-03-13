In the sci-fi film Captive State, an extraterrestrial force has occupied the planet. Some resist, while others collaborate. And some wear some very fashionable hoodies. Okay, I haven’t seen the movie yet, so I don’t know how accurate that last part is. But in honor of the upcoming film from director Rupert Wyatt, we’re running a Captive State giveaway that will hook you up with some out of this world swag (see what I did there?). Namely, a hoodie from the film. Details below!

Captive State

Captive State is set in a” Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force” and “explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents.” The film is arriving in theaters this week, and if you’re a fan of free movie-related swag, you’re in luck. We have two of these Captive State hoodies to giveaway.

How do you win? Simple – jump on down to the comment section and tell us your favorite alien movie that isn’t Ridley Scott’s Alien. I’m excluding that because let’s be honest: that movie is a masterpiece, and 90% of you would probably end up picking it. For the sake of keeping things fresh, you can’t pick it. Pick something else! Two winners will be selected at random. The contest is open to U.S. residents only, and a non-PO box address will have to be supplied for shipping.

Captive State opens March 15, 2019.