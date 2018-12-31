Carol Danvers is looking to unlock the answers to her past, but it may be a long journey until she finds the key. In the latest Captain Marvel TV spot, the titular cosmic superhero searches for meaning behind her strange memories of Earth while promising to “end” the war between the Kree and the Skrulls. It’s a narrative we’ve seen before in the last few Captain Marvel trailers, but the latest TV spot gives us a glimpse of some new footage of the first female-led Marvel superhero movie.

Captain Marvel TV Spot

We get some glimpses of new Captain Marvel footage in the latest TV spot, including the scene of Carol’s fateful first encounter with the Kree and Skrull aliens that leave her injured and with newfound powers. The new footage gives us a fuller picture of Carol’s past, while still leaving us — and Carol — with more questions.

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, the Starforce member who fights as a noble warrior hero alongside her Kree brethren and Jude Law‘s enigmatic Starforce Commander. But after she crash-lands on ’90s Earth, she runs into Samuel L. Jackson‘s Agent Nick Fury, then a pencil-pusher at S.H.I.E.L.D.

In addition to Larson and Jackson, Captain Marvel features Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and Mckenna Grace.

Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel:

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel sidesteps the traditional origin-story template, and when it begins, Carol already has her powers. She’s left her earthly life behind to join an elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by Jude Law’s enigmatic commander. But before long, Carol finds herself back on Earth with new questions about her past. And she’s got a formidable enemy in the form of the Skrulls — the notorious Marvel baddies made all the more dangerous by their shape-shifting abilities. Ben Mendelsohn plays their leader Talos, who spearheads a Skrull invasion of Earth.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019.