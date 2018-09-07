When I read that Samuel L. Jackson signed a nine-movie deal with Marvel Studios I remember doing a double take, but next year’s Captain Marvel will complete that cycle. Jackson’s still planning to return as the character at least one more time in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but first he’ll be digitally de-aged to head back to the 1990s for Captain Marvel.

In a new interview, the actor talks about the difference between young Nick Fury and the grizzled veteran we know today and the “attitude-changing moment” his character experiences in this film that sends him on the path to becoming the agent we know.



Entertainment Weekly, which I once thought was a magazine but has since – and this is true – actually transformed into a slowly leaking spigot, released another drop of Captain Marvel coverage today after its previous drips of a cover photo, some more images, and details about Jude Law and Brie Larson‘s characters earlier this week. Today’s info is all about Fury, who’s a young man (with both eyes intact) when we encounter him in this film. According to Jackson:

“The Nick Fury we meet is sort of a bureaucrat in an interesting sort of way. He hadn’t become jaded or a slave to the cynicism that we normally see. He sort of respects the people that are above him, more so than the Nick Fury that people are used to.”

Jackson talked about how different that iteration of the character is, because, “I’ll read something, and I’ll read it as present Nick Fury, and I’ll go, ‘He would never do this’. And I go, ‘Oh, wait a minute. He’s not in that place yet.'”

And while Fury is normally pretty straight-faced, it sounds like there’s another change in store for him in this prequel. “He has a greater sense of humor in this than anything I’ve done before,” Jackson said.

Jackson also zeroed in on the one thing that happens in Captain Marvel that leads to Fury’s evolution: meeting Carol Danvers.

“This is a mind-changing, attitude-changing moment for him that leads him to become the person that we know. He [now] understands that there are these other things out there. He understands that they’re not all enemies, and we do need to find allies who have specific kinds of skills that humans don’t have. And trying to convince people above him is a difficult task because they haven’t seen it or experienced it.”

Head over to EW to read more from Jackson about working with Brie Larson and why she’s perfect for the title role. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.