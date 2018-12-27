Disney is going to have a very big year in 2019. In addition to the launch of their streaming service Disney+, they’re also loading up theaters with huge titles: The Lion King, Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Avengers: Endgame and of course, Star Wars: Episode IX. In anticipation of these releases, new Dumbo, Aladdin and Captain Marvel images have arrived online. Time to get hyped, and then give Disney all of your hard-earned cash.

Fandango is running a big 2019 movie preview, and they’re unleashing a torrent of new images to go with it. First up, here’s a new look at Disney’s live-action Aladdin.

The image features Jasmine (Naomi Scott), with Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) lurking in the doorway. This photo pops with color, which is a plus – so many modern blockbusters are run through bland, muted blue filters. Hopefully director Guy Ritchie won’t succumb to that here. Aladdin is a remake of the 1992 animated film of the same name, and finds Will Smith stepping into Robin Williams’ lamp to play the wise-cracking Genie. The movie also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin. This is yet another in a long-list of live-action remakes for Disney, who have been steadily going through their catalogue. Aladdin, which opens May 24, 2019, won’t even be the only 2019 live-action remake for the House of Mouse. They also have a Lady and the Tramp film planned for their streaming service, Disney+. Then there’s The Lion King, which technically isn’t live-action since it features CGI characters. And then there’s also the film featured in the next photo.

That’s right: Dumbo. The classic animated film about an elephant that can fly is coming to life courtesy of Tim Burton. The Dumbo trailer dropped last-month, and it looked as if it was tailor-made to make you cry. Burton and company are obviously going to lean into the emotion here. This pic features both Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell, who are part of an impressive cast that also includes Eva Green and Michael Keaton. This is a bit conflicting, because that cast is great, but I haven’t enjoyed a Tim Burton movie in a long, long time. I grew up with Burton’s movies, and for a period I was a huge fan of his work. But he descended into self-parody in the later part of his career, with middling results. Maybe Dumbo will be a nice return to form. This image is stylish enough, bathed in atmospheric shadows. Dumbo opens March 29, 2019.

Last, but not least, here’s a new Captain Marvel image. Brie Larson is there, in all her superhero glory. Also present: Jude Law, who may or may not be playing Mar-Vell, Captain Marvel’s mentor. There’s a lot of attention around Captain Marvel, which is the first female-driven superhero film to come out of the MCU. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck direct the flick, which is a prequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, taking place all the way back in 1995. In addition to Larson and Law, Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and a cat that everyone is already obsessed with. I can’t say this photo is very impressive – it’s kind of bland. But if you’re looking for more Captain Marvel content, you’ve got it. Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019.