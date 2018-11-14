Before the buzzy Aladdin and Mulan remakes make their way to theaters, there is Tim Burton‘s Dumbo, the live-action remake of the 1941 animated film that emotionally scarred all of us as children. Despite rocking a star-studded cast including Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, Michael Keaton, and Eva Green, it feels like Dumbo has fallen by the wayside when it comes to the Disney live-action remake train. But the new Dumbo trailer is here to remind you that this movie is coming out, and that we’ll get to see Farrell in at least one upcoming big-budget fantasy movie.

Dumbo Trailer

In 2019, find your courage. Watch the brand new trailer for @Dumbo, and see the film in theatres March 29. #Dumbo pic.twitter.com/tIu88PzlvK — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 15, 2018

The live-action Dumbo reimagines the tale of the big-eared elephant into a story of a single father (Colin Farrell) and his two children who work at a traveling circus run by Max Medici (Danny Devito, keeping his wardrobe from Big Fish). The family bonds with the circus’ newest addition, a shy young elephant named Dumbo that is soon discovered to have the unique ability of flight. His amazing talents garners the attention of the greedy entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton, doing his best P.T. Barnum).

Directed by Burton from a script by Ehren Kruger (Ophelia, Dream House), Dumbo also stars Eva Green, Alan Arkin, and Finley Hobbins.

Here is the official synopsis for Dumbo:

From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure “Dumbo” expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29, 2019.