It takes a lot of work to be a superhero. You’ve seen Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth’s bodies swell to the size of small mountains, and now Brie Larson is the latest actor to get the intense super-training experience. But instead of just lifting weights, she’s flying jets. As the titular superhero of Captain Marvel, Larson not only has to hold her own in a fight, but she has to be able to pilot an Air Force plane, which is something that she learned while visiting the U.S. Air Force Base prior to filming.

The latest Captain Marvel featurette explores just the kind of training Larson did, and how it affected her performance as Marvel’s first solo female superhero.

Captain Marvel Featurette

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson could not be accused of approaching a role halfheartedly. For Captain Marvel, her prep consisted of visiting a U.S. Air Force base and training for nine months prior to shooting. “Doing fight sequences and training for days, I felt kind of alive,” Larson says in the featurette.

Larson explained how she was inspired by the attitudes of Air Force pilots especially to shape her role as Carol Danvers, who she found had a lot in common with the real-life pilots — excepting the superpowers of course.

“The thing that I found so unique about this character was that sense of humor mixed with total capability in whatever challenge comes her way,” Larson said. “Which I realize after going to the Air Force base, is really what Air Force pilots are like.”

Captain Marvel is directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel:

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.