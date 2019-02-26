Captain Marvel is exploding into theaters next week, and Marvel wants you to do your homework. If you’re not overly familiar with all the alien races fighting each other in the film, don’t fret – a new Captain Marvel featurette is here to give you the low-down on the Skrulls, the Kree and the big intergalactic war at the heart of the story. Watch it below!

Captain Marvel Featurette

I’ll admit I don’t know a whole lot about Captain Marvel. That makes a video like this helpful, as it takes the time to explain what the hell is going on with the Kree and the Skrulls, the two alien races at the center of the film. The featurette spells things out as bluntly as possible. “So, the Skrulls are the bad guys!” we hear Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury say at the start. “And you’re a Kree,” he continues, talking to Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. “A race of noble warriors.”

“Heroes,” she corrects him. “Noble warrior heroes!” And with that, we’re off to the races. These two alien races have serious beef, and they’re bringing it to earth. I have a feeling, however, that there’s more than meets the eye here, and that as Captain Marvel unfolds, more facts will be revealed. In between that, though, stuff will be blowing up in big bursts of CGI fire, as is the tradition for films like this.

Captain Marvel continues to look like a winner. Most of the footage has been fun (I thought the early trailers were a bit lackluster, but they’ve since improved), and the early buzz is positive. On top of all that, Marvel always has a way of pulling me back in just when I think I’m completely burned out on their movies. All I’m hoping for here is something different. Something that breaks out of the standard MCU movie mold. Perhaps the prequel element, and the 1990s setting, will do the trick.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law, opens March 8, 2019.