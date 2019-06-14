What’s better than Jude Law? How about two Jude Laws? A newly released Captain Marvel deleted scene gives viewers a chance for twice the Law in one scene, in which the actor’s character in the film has a conversation with…himself. Sort of. In Captain Marvel, the alien race known as the Kree is ruled by a being known as the Supreme Intelligence. The Supreme Intelligence appears to the Kree in different forms – usually the person they admire the most. And sure enough, the person Jude Law admires the most is Jude Law. Can you blame him?

Captain Marvel Deleted Scene

In the theatrical cut of Captain Marvel, the only time we get to see the Supreme Intelligence is when the being appears to Carol Danvers – in the form of Annette Bening. We later learn that Bening is portraying Mar-Vell/Dr. Wendy Lawson, someone Carol admired before she had her memory wiped out. Early in the movie, Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), Carol’s Kree mentor, avoids telling Carol what form the Supreme Intelligence appears to him as – but this deleted scene provides the answer: himself.

It’s a fun little scene, but you can see why they cut it out – it’s mostly there for exposition, but the details being laid out are already apparent in the film itself. So it ended up on the cutting room floor. Still, it’s entertaining to watch Jude Law act with himself.

“I think the scene where Jude visits his Supreme Intelligence is really fun—I think it’s on the deleted scenes—and it’s just one of those delicious after scenes where Jude Law is playing both characters and being both brutal and vulnerable in the same space,” said co-director Anna Boden.

This deleted scene is included with several others on the Captain Marvel Blu-ray and digital release, both of which are available now. Here’s a list of the deleted scenes you’ll be able to watch: