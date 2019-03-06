Captain Marvel is coming to theaters this week, which means the release of a slew of clips to get us hyped for Marvel’s first solo female superhero movie. The latest clip focuses mostly on Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, who finds himself in a bit of a familiar bind — on the run from his boss and S.H.I.E.L.D. Though in this case, his boss is being impersonated by a shape-shifting Skrull (Ben Mendelsohn).

Captain Marvel Clip

In my Captain Marvel review, I called Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson‘s buddy-comedy dynamic the heart of the film, and this clip shows that dynamic in full force. Jackson’s Nick Fury has found himself (literally) staring down the barrel of a gun as Mendelsohn’s Talos reveals his true colors — which apparently includes a strong Australian accent. But despite Fury’s apparent betrayal of Carol Danvers by calling S.H.I.E.L.D. in, Carol saves him with one of her signature photon blasts. Then they run through lots of gray hallways.

This clip is fun for the interactions between Larson and Jackson, though it is representative of one of the biggest problems with the film, which is the unimpressive action sequences. It’s action on autopilot, “all rapid cuts and no rhythm, and very clearly shot by a second unit who were well-versed in the technical aspects of such a scene,” but sadly not the creative aspects, I wrote in my review. But regardless, the performances in this clip and the movie itself are fantastic.

Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law also star in Captain Marvel.

Here is the official synopsis for Captain Marvel:

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on on March 8, 2019.