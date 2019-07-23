It was teased briefly in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it finally happened on screen four years later in Avengers: Endgame: during a fight with Thanos, Captain America proved he was worthy enough to lift Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer. It was the type of fist-pumping moment that could generate cheers even from fans who hadn’t grown up reading Marvel Comics for their entire lives. A moment that, like Endgame itself, was an expertly-delivered payoff after years of laying ground work.

Now you can relive that scene in this Avengers: Endgame clip before the entire film makes its way to home video.

Captain America Lifts Thor’s Hammer

During the Battle of Upstate New York, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) face off against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the rubble of Avengers HQ.

When I interviewed Weta Digital’s visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken, who told me about creating the film’s epic final battle, he zeroed in on the section where Captain America lifts Thor’s hammer:

“The fans, it’s almost like they were anticipating that moment. We hoped that that was going to play as well as it does, because we’re a bunch of fans as well…those were just great shots to do. They weren’t particularly challenging [from a VFX standpoint]. We had the lightning that we had to work up. We wanted that to look really good. We just knew that was going to be a thing. When you see Mjolnir lifting up off the ground slowly, you know it’s not Thor, because he’s being dealt to by Thanos. It’s as much a surprise to him as it is to everybody else. But that shot where we whip-pan with the hammer and see Cap holding it, the crowd goes crazy at that point. We did three versions of that shot. The one that ended up in the film, there’s no lightning on Mjolnir, but we did a little bit of lightning and then a bit more lightning as well, and we presented them to the filmmakers and they were editorially able to play around with which one they went with.”

Avengers: Endgame arrives on digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere starting on July 30 and then hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on August 13, 2019.