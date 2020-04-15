You might’ve forgotten this, but Josh Trank, director of The Fantastic Four, teamed-up with Tom Hardy to make a movie about Al Capone. The film was previously titled Fonzo, and it sort of fell off the radar for a while. Now it’s back, and it has a trailer, and a new title – Capone. Rather than just a standard biopic, Capone follows the mob boss in his later years, as he lives out his final days with dementia. Unless…that’s all an act. Watch the Capone trailer below.

Capone Trailer

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut. ?) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

Capone has been in the works since 2016, and for the longest time, it was going by the title Fonzo, a nickname for Al Capone’s full first name – Alphonse. As accurate as that nickname may be, it’s not a great movie title, so it makes sense that the pic is now going by Capone. The trailer above isn’t the best quality – I assume an HD version will come along any day now – but it gives us our first real look at what Trank has in store.

Rather than tell a cradle-to-the-grave story about Capone, Capone picks up with the notorious gangster after he’s spent years in prison for tax evasion. After Capone was released, his physical and mental condition deteriorated due to neurosyphilis. But what Capone seems to be suggesting is that Capone might have been faking his illness – to protect a large stash of money he had hidden away.

I like this set-up, and I like the look of the film. And yes, it gives Hardy yet another chance to do a goofy voice. His Capone voice heard here is raspy and growly, almost as if he’s about to turn into a werewolf. I dig it. I know Trank gets a lot of grief for his admittedly bad Fantastic Four movie, but I’m still curious to see what he’s come up with here. The fact that he mentions the film being released is his final cut is a good sign (unless it turns out to be bad).

Meanwhile, The Playlist reports that the project thas been picked up by Vertical Entertainment, which means it’s probably headed to VOD. Trank’s post above even gives a release date – May 12. And since most movie theaters are closed now, and will probably still be closed by then, it’s safe to assume Capone is indeed going straight to digital.

In addition to Hardy, Capone features Linda Cardellini, Noel Fisher, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, and Kyle MacLachlan.