Cannes is still canceled, but the prestigious festival still decided to announce the films they planned to screen this year. Now, many of the films that played will now be able to use their Cannes selection to their advantage even if they won’t get to screen at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. The Cannes 2020 lineup includes Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, the Pixar film Soul, the Train to Busan sequel Penninsula, and more.

The Cannes Film Festival was supposed to take place from May 12-23, and while organizers played around with the idea of pushing the fest to a later date this year, the decision was ultimately made to cancel the whole affair. “Cancellation has never been an option,” Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux said today while announcing the Cannes 2020 lineup. “As you probably know, the Festival was canceled only once, in 1939. And only one other edition did not go to completion, it was in 1968. In 2020, if [the festival] could not take its usual form, it was necessary for it to take another form. It could not just disappear.”

Many of the films from the canceled 2020 lineup will now premiere at other film festivals, including TIFF, San Sebastian, Sundance, and more. The lineup announced by Frémaux can be seen below.