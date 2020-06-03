THE FAITHFUL
THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson (USA) – 1h43
Production: INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES – International Sales: FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
ÉTÉ 85 by François Ozon (France) – 1h40
Production: MANDARIN – International Sales: PLAYTIME – French Distribution: DIAPHANA
ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan) – 2h20
Production: KINO FILMS CO – International Sales: PLAYTIME – French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT
LOVERS ROCK by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) – 1h08
Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED
MANGROVE by Steve McQueen (United Kingdom) – 2h04
Production: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – International Sales: TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED
DRUK (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg – (Danemark) – 1h55
Production: ZENTROPA – International Sales: TRUSTNORDISK – French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT
ADN (DNA) by Maïwenn (France / Algeria) – 1h30
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
LAST WORDS by Jonathan Nossiter (USA) – 2h06
Production: STEMAL – International Sales: THE PARTY FILMS
HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS by IM Sang-Soo (South Korea) – 1h40
Production: HIVE MEDIA CORP – International Sales: FINECUT
EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be) by Fernando Trueba (Spain) – 2h16
Production: CARACOL TELEVISION – International Sales: FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT
PENINSULA by YEON Sang-Ho (South Korea) – 1h54
Production: REDPETER FILMS – International Sales: CONTENTS PANDA – French Distribution: ARP SELECTION
IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) by Sharunas BARTAS (Lituania) – 2h06
Production: KINOELEKTRON – International Sales: LUXBOX
DES HOMMES (Home Front) by Lucas BELVAUX – (Belgium) – 1h40
Production: SYNECDOCHE – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: AD VITAM
THE REAL THING by Kôji Fukada (Japan) – 3h48
Production: NAGOYA TV – International Sales: NAGOYA TV
THE NEWCOMERS
PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid (Lebanon) – 1h36
Production: LES FILMS PELLÉAS – International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) – 1h47
Production: WILLOW FILMS – International Sales: PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT by Emmanuel Mouret (France) – 2h
Production: MOBY DICK FILMS – International Sales: ELLE DRIVER – French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) – 1h30
Production: VIVID REELS
LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom) – 1h53
Production: CARAVAN CINEMA LTD – International Sales: PROTAGONIST PICTURES
ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) – 1h26
Production: LES FILMS VELVET – International Sales: WTFILMS – French Distribution: AD VITAM
SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) – 1h40
Production: LAVA FILMS – International Sales: NEW EUROPE FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES
TEDDY by Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) – 1h28
Production: BAXTER FILMS – International Sales: WTFILMS – French Distribution: THE JOKERS FILMS
FEBRUARY (Février) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) – 2h05
Production: KORO FILMS – French Distribution: UFO DISTRIBUTION
AMMONITE by Francis Lee (United Kingdom) – 2h
Production: SEE-SAW FILMS – International Sales: CROSS CITY FILMS – French Distribution: PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT by Elie Wajeman (France) – 1h40
Production: PARTIZAN FILMS – International Sales: BE FOR FILMS – French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION
ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) – 2h14
Production: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION – International Sales: BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION
NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) – 1h46
Production: NEMESIS FILMS – International Sales: WAZABI FILMS
HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) – 1h34
Production: SPIRO FILMS – International Sales: MK2 FILMS
AN OMNIBUS FILM
SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam (Hong Kong) – 1h53
Production: MILKYWAY IMAGE – International Sales: MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION
THE FIRST FEATURES
FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) – 1h52
Production: PERCIVAL PICTURES – International Sales: HANWAY FILMS – French Distribution: METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT
PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) – 1h45
Production: PLATTFORM PRODUKTION – International Sales: VERSATILE
SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) – 1h32
Production: MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: THE PARTY FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES – French Distribution: JOUR2FÊTE
CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil) – 1h27
Production: MANEKI FILMS
BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) – 1h30
Production: EZEKIEL
IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) – 1h20
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL- French Distribution: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
BEGINNING (Au commencement) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) – 2h10
Production: FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) – 1h35
Production: HAUT ET COURT – International Sales: TOTEM FILMS – French Distribution: HAUT ET COURT
16 PRINTEMPS by Suzanne Lindon (France) – 1h13
Production: AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: LUXBOX – French Distribution: PANAME DISTRIBUTION
VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) – 1h35
Production: 10:15 PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: KINOLOGY – French Distribution: REZO FILMS
GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) – 1h48
Production: CG CINEMA – International Sales: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE – French Distribution: LES FILMS DU LOSANGE
SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) – 1h40
Production: SISTER PRODUCTIONS – International Sales: INDIE INTERNATIONAL SALES – French Distribution: ROUGE DISTRIBUTION
JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) – 1h38
Production: MUTRESSA MOVIES
STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) by WEI Shujun (China) – 2h36
Production: ALIBABA PICTURES
THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) by Dani Rosenberg (Israel) – 1h40
Production: PARDES FILMS – International Sales: FILMS BOUTIQUE
3 DOCUMENTARY FILMS
EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) by Dieudo Hamadi – (Democratic Republic of Congo) – 1h30
Production: LES FILMS DE L’OEIL SAUVAGE – International Sales: ANDANA FILMS
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) – 1h24
Production: GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC – International Sales: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – French Distribution: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS
9 JOURS A RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne – (France) – 1h30
Production: ALOEST FILMS
5 COMEDY FILMS
ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) – 1h35
Production: CHAPKA FILMS – International Sales: PLAYTIME – French Distribution: DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION
LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) – 1h30
Production: WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – French Distribution: UGC DISTRIBUTION
UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) – 1h40
Production: AGAT FILMS & CIE – International Sales: MK2 FILMS – French Distribution: MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION
L’ORIGINE DU MONDE by Laurent Lafitte (France) – 1st film
Production: TRESOR FILMS – International Sales: STUDIO CANAL – French Distribution: STUDIO CANAL
LE DISCOURS by Laurent Tirard (France) – 1h27
Production: LES FILMS SUR MESURE – International Sales: CHARADES – French Distribution: LE PACTE
4 ANIMATED FILMS
AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) – 1h22
Production: NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI – International Sales: WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: WILD BUNCH
FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) – 1h30
Production: FINAL CUT FOR REAL – International Sales : CINEPHIL
JOSEP by Aurel (France) – 1h20 – 1st film
Production: LES FILMS D’ICI – International Sales: DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL – French Distribution: SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION
SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) – 1h30
Production: PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS – French Distribution: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY