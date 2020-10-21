As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Hollywood studios are doing their best to peer into the future and predict slots in which they can drop new movies into theaters again. Today, Universal and MGM have unveiled the latest Candyman release date for the highly anticipated horror remake, while MGM are planting a flag for the long-gestating Legally Blonde 3. Get the details below.



Universal and MGM are teaming up to distribute director Nia DaCosta‘s Candyman remake. The film was originally supposed to arrive this past June, before being bumped to September, October, and then an unspecified 2021 date in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Now we finally have a specific date when we will (hopefully) be able to see it safely: August 27, 2021.

“We made Candyman to be seen in theaters,” DaCosta said previously, explaining why they chose not to release the film direct to streaming. “Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories – how they shape each other, how they shape us. It’s about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, and Tony Todd star in this new version.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon better start practicing her bend and snap technique, because Legally Blonde 3 has a release date. Well, not so much a specific date as much as a vague release window: it will arrive sometime in Summer 2022.

I suppose it’s worth noting that the studio doesn’t technically say whether this will be available theatrically, because no one knows what the exhibition industry will look like in a couple of months, let alone a couple of years. As of now, it seems like it’s teetering on the brink of an even more bleak future, so every film that’s greenlit these days is, in a sense, operating on faith that theaters will be around to screen these projects when they’re completed. Actress/writer Mindy Kaling (The Office, Never Have I Ever), who has been obsessed with Witherspoon for years, is co-writing the script for Legally Blonde 3 with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor, and Witherspoon will once again play Elle Woods, a former sorority girl whose love for tiny dogs and the color pink belied her sharp legal mind. Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde was released in 2003, so it will be nearly twenty years between installments by the time the third film is released.