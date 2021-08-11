There are some things you should never do. Never drink and drive. Never wear white after Labor Day. Never skip leg day. And, perhaps most important of all, never stand in front of a mirror and summon Candyman. But actor/very handsome man Yahya Abdul-Mateen II apparently didn’t get the memo, because in a new clip from the upcoming Candyman, he decides to do just that – summon the murderous ghost/urban legend, even though his girlfriend, played by Teyonah Parris, thinks it’s a mistake.

Candyman Clip

We’re one day closer to Candyman, the sequel/reboot/revival/whatever you want to call it that will once again return audiences to the Cabrini-Green neighborhood in Chicago. The new film from Nia DaCosta continues the story, featuring several characters from the first film. But this new Candyman is not just a remake or a sequel, it’s a fresh take on the material as a whole.

The original Candyman is a classic, and it holds up considerably well. But there’s plenty of room to keep the story going, and I’m very excited to see what Nia DaCosta has created here, working with co-writers Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. In the new movie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Anthony – a name fans of the original movie will recognize. Anthony was the baby who was almost burned alive at the end of the film, only to be rescued by Helen Lyle, a grad student caught up in the Candyman legend. Needless to say, Anthony’s connections with Candyman aren’t just a thing of the past, and in the clip above, he makes the somewhat questionable decision to start saying Candyman’s name in front of a mirror. I wonder what will happen!

Candyman opens August 27, 2021.

Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman

In Candyman, “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials…With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”