Bumblebee hits Blu-ray tomorrow, but before we get to that, let’s take a look at the “official” VHS release. Honoring the spirit of the Transfomers prequel’s 1980s setting (and April Fools’ Day), Paramount is releasing the film on VHS…sort of. While VHS copies of Bumblebee do exist, they’re not for sale anywhere. Instead, you’ll have to make due with this funny Bumblebee VHS trailer.

Bumblebee VHS Trailer

This is the type of April Fools’ joke I can get behind. It’s cute, it’s clever, it’s harmless. As you might notice, there’s an asterisks in the title of this video – Limited Edition VHS*. That’s because the Bumblebee VHS isn’t available for purchase. But rest assured, it does exist. I got one in the mail today.

Thank you, @ParamountPics, for this @bumblebeemovie VHS which just showed up in the mail pic.twitter.com/rYnBqK5rV7 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) April 1, 2019

While you probably can’t get your hands on this VHS (unless someone tries to sell theirs on eBay), you can bring Bumblebee home when it hits 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray tomorrow, April 2. Here’s the official Bumblebee synopsis:

CYBERTRON has fallen. When OPTIMUS PRIME sends BUMBLEBEE to defend Earth, his journey to become a hero begins. Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager trying to find her place in the world, discovers and repairs the battle-scarred robot, who’s disguised as a Volkswagen Beetle. As the DECEPTICONS hunt down the surviving AUTOBOTS with the help of a secret agency led by Agent Burns (John Cena), BUMBLEBEE and Charlie team up to protect the world. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

The following special features are included on the Blu-ray release.