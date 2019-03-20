With Bumblebee speeding toward its Blu-ray release next month, Paramount has released several deleted scenes from the film’s special features, including an alternate opening scene that points to a darker, more serious version of the Transformers spin-off movie. Watch the Bumblebee deleted scenes below.

Bumblebee Deleted Scenes

Love or hate the opening sequence on Cybertron, it gives us a Transformers action sequence that is candy-colored and thrilling to watch — and the closest approximation to watching a Transformers cartoon in live-action as you can get. Plus it sets the tone for Bumblebee’s arrival on Earth, as the surviving soldier who must keep the Autobots’ secrets away from the pursuing Decepticons. But an alternate opening sequence for Bumblebee might have changed the movie entirely.

The original Bumblebee opening shows Bumblebee landing on Earth and being chased by the Sector 7 soldiers including John Cena‘s Agent Burns. But it seems he’s on Earth for a different mission than the one he has in the final film. A much deeper, more gruff voice than Dylan O’Brien‘s declares, “I’m done with this mission. Mankind is not worth saving,” which suggests that Bumblebee was sent to Earth to protect the humans from invading Autobots. I like the idea of him being a refugee on the planet, waiting for the rest of his race to join him rather than an unwilling protector — it fits the softer Bumblebee’s personality more, and keeps the film lighthearted and warm. Director Travis Knight made a good choice in changing this opening scene to one that gives it a lighter tone, though it seems to have happened late in production as this scene has already had the full VFX treatment.

The second deleted scene is a little more on the comedic side, featuring Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) convincing her little brother Otis (Jason Drucker) to wash her new car. But her excitement over her new ride fades when Bumblebee breaks down in the middle of the road, humiliating her in front of all her classmates.

This one is a fairly inconsequential scene — we already have plenty of John Hughes-inspired moments featuring Charlie getting into several embarrassing situations, and by cutting this we get to spent less time with her obnoxious brother Otis. All’s well.

Bumblebee is now available on Digital HD and and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 2, 2019.