Sandra Bullock is the latest person to catch a ride on Bullet Train, the upcoming action movie from John Wick and Atomic Blonde filmmaker David Leitch. The pic stars Brad Pitt, and features a cast that includes Lady Gaga, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Andrew Koji. And now Bullock is on board as well. The film deals with a group of assassins who all end up on the same train.

Deadline broke the news about Sandra Bullock joining the Bullet Train cast. This will mark the first time Bullock will appear in a movie with Pitt, which is kind of surprising since they’re both such big stars, and they both even appeared in movies from the Ocean’s 11 franchise. But so it goes! In Bullet Train, “Five assassins find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are not unrelated to the others.”

The cast announced so far includes Pitt, Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, and Bad Bunny. The Deadline story curiously omits Lady Gaga’s name, which might suggest she’s no longer involved, or they just somehow forgot she was in the movie. But last we checked, she was part of the cast, so it’s safe to assume she’s still on board. For now.

David Leitch, who co-directed the first John Wick, and also helmed Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, is set to direct and oversee the script, which was penned by Zak Olkewicz.

This whole thing sounds like the type of high-concept action pic that puts butts in seats. Filling the film with recognizable faces certainly doesn’t hurt, either. Leitch has fast become one of the best action directors working right now, so I’m always curious to see what he’s doing. That said, his most recent film, Hobbs & Shaw, was surprisingly kind of a dud. Hopefully, that was a rare misfire and Bullet Train will be a return to form.

Filming on Bullet Train started in November 2020, and it’s not entirely clear how much more there is to go, or when we might even get to see it. Whenever it’s ready, Bullet Train will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.