In the United States, animation still has the reputation of being largely for children. But an entire medium of artistic expression shouldn’t be relegated to one demographic, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are trying to help make that clear to audiences. The duo, who co-wrote and produced 2016’s outrageous animated feature Sausage Party, is getting back into animation by producing Bubble, an animated film based on the podcast of the same name. Get the details below.



According to Variety, Rogen and Goldberg – whose credits are so ingrained in the American comedy consciousness that you don’t need me to list them here – will join with Matt Tolmach (Venom, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) to produce a Bubble movie based on the scripted comedy podcast from the popular Maximum Fun podcast network. Jordan Morris, who created the podcast, will write the film’s script, and the movie is being described as an animated film for mature audiences.

Bubble was an eight-episode podcast that began in 2018. Here’s its official description:

Welcome to Fairhaven, a literal Bubble of corporate utopia set amid the wild, imp-infested Brush. The first scripted comedy series from Maximum Fun, Bubble tells a tale that is both contemporary and otherworldly, as a small band of monster killers struggles to make ends meet and find love in a nightmarish version of the gig economy.

You can listen to all eight episodes here. Morris has writing credits on Honest Trailers, @midnight, multiple Rooster Teeth projects, the LEGO Movie spin-off series Unikitty!, and is also well-known for his podcast Jordan, Jesse, Go!, which has been running for well over a decade (it started in 2007, long before podcasts were commonplace). If this film heads to theaters, it will mark his debut theatrical feature.

Even if you haven’t seen Sausage Party, you probably remember the headlines it made upon release. Rogen and Goldberg and their team put together a truly bonkers movie in which sentient foods at a grocery store interrogate ideas of sex and religion, and the results are incredibly vulgar and surprisingly profound. I encourage you to seek out that film if you skipped it – just make sure kids aren’t in the room (unless you have a very different idea of what’s acceptable than my parents did).

This shouldn’t be nearly as controversial as Sausage Party, but I’m glad to see Rogen and Goldberg jump back into animation and continue to shatter the incorrect idea that animation is just kids’ stuff with a bone thrown to adults by Pixar every once in a while.