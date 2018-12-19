Hey, did you know MoviePass was still around? It’s true! Not only that, but so is MoviePass Films, the folks that brought us Gotti. And now, the company is jumping from John Travolta to Bruce Willis. Willis has just signed a three picture deal with MoviePass Films, which will kick-off with something called Trauma Center. More on the Bruce Willis MoviePass deal below.

Deadline has the exclusive about Bruce Willis getting into the MoviePass business. The three picture deal was set with MoviePass Films CEOs and Co-Founders Randall Emmett, George Furla, and Ted Farnsworth. The deal is the result of Willis’ long-standing professional relationship with Emmett and Furla, who have worked as producers on several of Willis’ films over the years, including 16 Blocks, Lay the Favorite, and the upcoming 10 Minutes Gone, currently in post-production.

“After 15 years, I look forward to continuing to work with Randall and George in the coming year,” Willis said. Randall Emmett added: “We consider Bruce a part of the MoviePass family at this point. Bruce is not only one of the biggest worldwide movie stars, but is also a force to be reckoned with and we look forward to the future with him.”

The first title in the three picture deal will be Trauma Center, written by Paul da Silva. Specific details on the script are practically non-existent, save for the fact that it was included as part of the 2017 Black List Feature Writers Lab.

MoviePass began its life as a subscription-based movie ticketing service, and for a brief period, they were on top of the world. Subscriptions skyrocketed when prices changed – but the change caused the company to hemorrhage money. As a result, problems began to arise, people began cancelling their subscriptions, and many wondered if MoviePass would survive the year. Against all odds, they did survive, adopting major changes to pricing, and just how many movies – and what kind of movies – subscribers could attend.

And yet, in the midst of all this, they also launched MoviePass Films. The first title under this name was the surprisingly good, and under-seen, American Animals. From there, though, things got immediately dicey, as MoviePass Films released Gotti, a terrible mob movie starring John Travolta. The film wasn’t a complete flop, but critics tore it apart, causing the flick to achieve a kind of cult status.

Now, the Willis films will continue the MoviePass Films legacy. Will they be worth watching? It’s hard to say. Willis can often turn in an excellent performance when he wants to, but more often than not, he seems to sleepwalk through his roles. Let’s hope this new deal lights a fire in him, and encourages him to put in some good work.