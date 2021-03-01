If you were to make a list of the most indelible actor/director pairings of all time, it wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi. The duo have worked together multiple times since first teaming up for a short film back in 1976, and now Campbell has taken to Twitter and may have hinted that they’ve just added another tally to their long list of collaborations. Is Bruce Campbell in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the big Marvel Studios sequel that Raimi is currently directing? We admittedly don’t know the answer for sure, but the actor is certainly having fun purposefully stirring up a conversation to that effect. Check out his tweet below.

Is Bruce Campbell in Doctor Strange 2?

Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor – it sure was! pic.twitter.com/1q8pga0Miu — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 27, 2021

Campbell posted this picture this past weekend from what appears to be London, which just so happens to be where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is supposed to be filming. The Evil Dead star does not have any upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, so we can’t be 100% certain that he’s going to show up in Doctor Strange 2 – but come on, he has to be in it…right?

Campbell and Raimi initially worked together on the short films Uncivil War Birds, The James Hoffa Story Part II, Mystery No Mystery, Within the Woods, and William Shakespeare: The Movie, and then burst onto the indie film scene with 1981’s The Evil Dead. They’ve since teamed up on Crimewave, Evil Dead II, Darkman, Army of Darkness, The Quick and the Dead (though Campbell’s scenes were deleted), Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, Oz the Great and Powerful, and the Starz original series Ash vs. Evil Dead. They clearly have a great relationship and there’s tons of precedent for Campbell to appear in Raimi’s projects – even if it’s just for a brief cameo.

Here are Campbell’s three cameos from Raimi’s previous Marvel movies:

Assuming Campbell is actually referencing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in his tweet, the question many fans have is: which character will he be playing? Thanks to the introduction of the multiverse, it’s now possible for characters from non-MCU Marvel properties to cross over into the MCU, and there have been rumblings that Tobey Maguire may return to reprise his role as Peter Parker. But since Campbell played three different characters in these Spider-Man films, will he be the announcer, the doorman, or the maître d’? Maybe that was actually the same guy who just had a different job in each movie, coincidentally appearing at important moments in Parker’s life. Regardless of who he might be playing, we’re excited about the possibility of Campbell and Raimi joining forces for the 17th (!) time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on March 25, 2022.