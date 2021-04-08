Nine-Nine! The NYPD’s finest are back on the beat, for the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Production on Brooklyn Nine-Nine has officially started, with the stars of the NBC sitcom, posting on Instagram to celebrate the occasion and show off their quarantine hairstyles.

Cameras began rolling on the final 10 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Tuesday, which is set to air on NBC as part of the 2021-22 broadcast TV season. It comes after a long delay, after the beloved sitcom was supposed to return during the 2020-2021 TV season, but was pushed back in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the calls for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Co-creator Dan Goor threw out four completed episodes to address the topic of police brutality head-on in the new season, which will be its last.

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, announced the start of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8’s production with an Instagram picture of herself and co-stars Terry Crews and Andre Braugher back in the old Nine-Nine office, surrounded by masked crew members.

“Ba ba ba back in the Nine Nine!!!” she wrote. “Yesterday, I was so excited to be back at work, I forgot to take a pic to commemorate the occasion, so here’s a Day 2 pic!”

Co-star Stephanie Beatriz also took a selfie inside the Nine-Nine’s favorite haunt, Shaw’s Bar, sporting Rosa Diaz’s signature leather jacket, while Jo Lo Truglia posted sped-up footage of the hair cut and dye job that it took to transform him back into Charles Boyle. “Back to Boyle, vacation’s over!” he wrote.

Lastly, Joel McKinnon-Miller (Scully) shared a video from the makeup chair, and posed for a masked photo with Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s director of photography Rick Page.

NBC announced in February that Brooklyn Nine-Nine would end with a shortened eighth season — a bittersweet but timely ending for the series that had evaded death once before. Brooklyn Nine-Nine had its time, but it’s hard to imagine the cop-centric sitcom thriving in a post-Black Lives Matter world now. Executive producer Dan Goor released a statement at the time, writing, “I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve… Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”