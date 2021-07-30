Even though Broadway in Hollywood will soon be reopening for shows, the rising number of COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated has forced an update to their policies for attendance. More than 97% of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, so all performances from Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre will require ticketholders to provide proof of being fully vaccinated in order to attend the show. There are a few exceptions, but they still have certain parameters you’ll have to meet in order to attend.

Broadway in Hollywood announced the change to their COVID-19 policy today on their official website, stating that ticketholders need to be fully vaccinated and must provide proof of vaccination along with a photo ID. For their purposes, “fully vaccinated” means it has been at least 14 days since your final vaccine dose. When it comes to proof of vaccination, you can bring your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record (which can be requested by California residents here).

This update in the policy comes along with the mandatory mask requirement for all ticketholders, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn at all times in the theatre, except when eating or drinking in designated areas. This comes after Los Angeles has brought back mask policies due to rising COVID-19 cases.

This policy will be in effect for all performances through October 10, 2021, but it will also be re-assessed on an ongoing basis, so there’s a chance this policy could change if the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 slows down and numbers aren’t rising again.

Broadway in Hollywood COVID-19 Policy Has Exceptions

Though Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre is requiring proof of being fully vaccinated in order to attend shows, there are a few exceptions.

Guests under age 12, people who are in need of a reasonable accommodation for medical reasons, and those who have “a sincerely held religious belief” that keeps them from getting the COVID-19 vaccine do not have to be fully vaccinated. However, they will need to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the show. Children under five are not allowed in the theatre under any circumstance.

So if you follow all of these rules, then you can head out to see Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, where it will be performed between August 17 and January 2, 2022. If you need any more information about the Broadway in Hollywood COVID-19 policies, be sure to check out their official guidelines right here.