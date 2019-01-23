We’ve spent four seasons with the wildly inappropriate antics of Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer as two best friends just trying to get by in the bustling metropolis of New York City. But now Comedy Central’s hit series Broad City is coming to an end with season five, and the final trailer for the epic conclusion has arrived, promising even more mishaps, mayhem and vulgarity. Watch the Broad City final season trailer below.

Broad City Final Season Trailer

As you can see, there’s plenty going on this season, even if it doesn’t give us much of an idea of what each episode will entail this season. Abbi and Ilana put on some kind of low-key bra fashion show, pick up some random kid at a mall, head to an art gallery show, play around at Bed, Bath & Beyond, hit up a safety deposit box, and more. But the real question is how this series will come to an end.

For now, we’ll have to take solace in a preview of the beginning of the end with the season premiere:

The first episode of the first season is “Stories,” and it follows Abbi and Ilana taking a walking tour from the top of Manhattan all the way to the bottom. All of this is in celebration of Abbi’s 30th birthday, and the duo are stocked with maps, fluids and heavily discounted, high-end footwear. The entire episode is also shot like it’s a Snapchat story, so prepare for plenty of filters, emojis, GIFs and more.

For all you hardcore Broad City fans out there, you might be happy to hear that you can get your hands on a piece of the show thanks to an upcoming Screenbid auction full of rare props, wardrobes, set decorations and other iconic items from the series. And the good news is that 100% of the revenue will go to support Lemontree, a New York City nonprofit that helps low-income families set the table with a dignified, affordable and healthy dinner. Keep your ear to the ground about when the auction goes live later this month.

The final season of Broad City premieres on January 24 at 10pm ET on Comedy Central.